Today on Dayton Youth Radio we have a holiday story about the importance of family from a Tecumseh High School student, Nicholas Vaughn.

Nicholas Vaughn is a student at Tecumseh High School. Special Thanks to Michelle Peters, journalism teacher at Tecumseh High School. Learn more at the school's website: http://www.tecumseh.k12.oh.us/

Dayton Youth Radio is supported by the Virginia W. Kettering Foundation and the Armotte Boyer Charitable Trust, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.