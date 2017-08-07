The Opportunity Gap: Program To Aid Youth Of Color Launches In Springfield

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) was in Springfield on Friday to kick-off a program designed to help boys and young men of color get ready for college and careers.

The Ohio program is affiliated with a national program called “My Brother’s Keeper.” It was started by the Obama administration as a way to address educational opportunity gaps for young people in underserved communities around the country.

Sen. Brown has been a champion of the program - launching chapters in Dayton, Toledo, Mansfield, Lorain County and elsewhere in the state.

Brown says the program provides needed mentors to young people who otherwise might not make it to college.

“I think when you listen to a young man, sixteen, seventeen-years-old, how this has given him direction, given him more of an understanding of options in their lives, you can see why My Brother’s Keeper works for community after community,” he says.

Brown says no federal dollars are used for the program. It’s supported through local funds and through collaborations with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, and some public schools.

Joining the senator at Friday’s kickoff event in Springfield were Assistant Mayor Joyce Chilton and Springfield City School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Hill.