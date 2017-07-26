WYSO

Ohio Execution Of Condemned Man Set; 1st In Over 3 Years

Ohio is preparing to put a condemned child killer to death in the state's first execution in more than three years.

Credit Statehouse News Bureau

Forty-three-year-old Ronald Phillips is scheduled to die Wednesday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. He was convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of Sheila Marie Evans, his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.

Phillips and other death row inmates have challenged the state's new three-drug execution method, which includes a sedative used in some problematic executions in Ohio and elsewhere. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied his request for a stay to continue legal appeals.

Phillips' attorneys call the case tragic, but say he wasn't one of the worst offenders.

The prosecutor says it's time for justice to be served.

Ohio last executed an inmate in 2014.

Court Considers Constitutionality Of Ohio Execution Process

By Feb 21, 2017
jcaputo4

A federal appeals court is hearing arguments over the constitutionality of Ohio's lethal injection process as the state tries to start carrying out executions once again.

State attorneys say they've provided plenty of evidence to show that the contested first drug in Ohio's three-drug method will put inmates into a deep state of unconsciousness.

The state also argues that the U.S. Supreme Court last year upheld the use of that drug, midazolam, in a case out of Oklahoma.

Lawyers for death row inmates are challenging the effectiveness of midazolam.

Federal Judge Refuses To Lift Order Delaying Ohio Executions

By Feb 8, 2017
Springfield and Wilmington will be hosting public forums on Capital Punishment Reform May 1 and May 2, 2017.
Statehouse News Bureau

A federal judge has refused to lift his order delaying Ohio's executions after declaring the state's new lethal injection process unconstitutional.

Magistrate Judge Michael Merz last month rejected Ohio's use of a sedative used in problematic executions in Arizona and Ohio.

The judge also barred Ohio from using drugs that paralyze inmates and stop their hearts.

Attorneys for Ohio's prison system asked the judge to lift the order, saying his decision would likely be overturned on appeal.