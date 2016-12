Returning guest Dave Obenour joins Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt in studio to talk about some of the artists, new and old, featured in the latest issue of Ghettoblaster Magazine, a national music and culture magazine based in part in Dayton, Ohio.

Hear the full interview

The latest issue of Ghettoblaster Magazine with a dual cover featuring Lambchop and Beach Slang is available now at local stores. Find Ghettoblaster online at http://ghettoblastermagazine.com/