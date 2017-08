The twelve annual HogJam will once again bring together local and regional musicians for a weekend of performance, camping and family fun. To preview the musical aspect of the festival, Soul River Symphony, Sharon Lane and Charlie Tipton visited the WYSO studios for live sets on Kaleidoscope.

Hear the full interviews and live sets

HogJam XII is August 25 - 27 at the VFW Campgrounds in Franklin, Ohio. More details below.