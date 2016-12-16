Montgomery County Auditor: Housing Values Expected To Rise

Housing values in Montgomery County are expected to rise next year, according to preliminary data from the Montgomery County Auditor’s office.

Auditor Karl Keith says the projections are based on what looks like an improving economy, a stronger real estate market and an increase in property sales.

“You go back three years ago we saw values overall drop in Montgomery County drop by about 4%. If you go three years beyond that, in 2011, values dropped," he said.

The data won’t be finalized until early 2017. But Keith says early numbers are positive. He says he expects housing values to increase by 3 to 5 percent next year. But he says not all neighborhoods will see the gains equally. “Neighborhoods in Dayton, Jefferson Twp., Harrison Twp., Trotwood, Riverside were the communities that were hit and hurt the most.”

Keith says those communities make up the county’s urban core and will likely see a slower housing market recovery.