Mini Maker Faire Returns To Carillon Park

Next week is round two of Dayton History and Carillon Park’s very successful Dayton Mini Maker Faire. Last year’s inaugural event drew more than 2,500 people.  The event is a two-day celebration of people who - you guessed it, know how to make stuff. Some 90 exhibitors will feature live demonstrations and hands-on learning activities in robotics, rocketry, 3D printing, and more.

Credit Dayton History

To talk hear about this, WYSO's Jerry Kenney spoke with Josh Cory of Make It Dayton - the group behind the event, and Alex Heckman, director of operations at Dayton History.

Cory starts by telling us more about the organization he founded.

