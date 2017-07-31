Mini Maker Faire Returns To Carillon Park

​Next week is round two of Dayton History and Carillon Park’s very successful Dayton Mini Maker Faire. Last year’s inaugural event drew more than 2,500 people. The event is a two-day celebration of people who - you guessed it, know how to make stuff. Some 90 exhibitors will feature live demonstrations and hands-on learning activities in robotics, rocketry, 3D printing, and more.

To talk hear about this, WYSO's Jerry Kenney spoke with Josh Cory of Make It Dayton - the group behind the event, and Alex Heckman, director of operations at Dayton History.

Cory starts by telling us more about the organization he founded.