Michael Malarkey To Release New Album, Perform YSKP Benefit

Songwriter and actor Michael Malarkey returned to the Dayton area ahead of his benefit concert for YS Kids Playhouse and visited the WYSO studios ahead of the show. Joined by YSKP's Ara Beal, Malarkey chatted with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt about the upcoming performance, balancing music and acting and his upcoming full length album.

Hear the full interview

Michael Malarkey will perform at the Dayton Art Institute on Thursday, December 29th to benefit YS Kids Playhouse. More information about the concert here: http://yskp.org/concert/