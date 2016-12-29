Related Program: 
Kaleidoscope

Michael Malarkey To Release New Album, Perform YSKP Benefit

By Dec 29, 2016
Kaleidoscope
  Michael Malarkey
    Michael Malarkey
Songwriter and actor Michael Malarkey returned to the Dayton area ahead of his benefit concert for YS Kids Playhouse and visited the WYSO studios ahead of the show.  Joined by YSKP's Ara Beal, Malarkey chatted with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt about the upcoming performance, balancing music and acting and his upcoming full length album.

Michael Malarkey will perform at the Dayton Art Institute on Thursday, December 29th to benefit YS Kids Playhouse.  More information about the concert here: http://yskp.org/concert/

Music
YS Kids Playhouse

Jack Ballengee Morris Releases West Virginia Refugee

By Dec 22, 2016

After the recent release of West Virginia Refugee, Jack Ballengee Morris visited the WYSO studio for a live set on Kaleidoscope accompanied by Peter Fox on cello.  Morris talked with host Juliet Fromholt about his musical upbringing, deciding to become a songwriter and more.

Jack Ballengee Morris will perform at the Yellow Cab in downtown Dayton on January 19th.

JayMay To Perform at Cloverdale in Dayton

By Dec 15, 2016

JayMay will be embarking on a tour for her Fallin' Like Snow holiday album that will bring her to Cloverdale in Dayton.  She spoke with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt about the album, the upcoming tour and more.

JayMay will perform at Cloverdale in Dayton as part of the 4th Annual Magical Evening of Acoustic Songs and Storytelling on December 17th.