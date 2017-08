On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will experience a solar eclipse. It promises to be an awe inspiring event for viewers, especially those located under the path of totality. And to get more details on it we spoke with Linda Weiss - president of the Miami Valley Astronomical Society, and Kevin Busarow - president of Oberwerk in Dayton. Oberwerk is a high performance optics studio in Dayton. First, Linda has some background on the astronomical society.