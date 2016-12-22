Living With a Step Parent: A Teenager Reflects on an Evolving Relationship

By & Owen Fittz 1 hour ago
  • Owen Fittz
    Owen Fittz
    Basim Blunt / WYSO

Today on Dayton Youth Radio we have a story from Owen Fittz, a student at Centerville High School, about the sometimes rocky relationship between a teenager, his mom and his soon-to-be stepdad.

Owen Fittz is a student at Centerville High School. Special Thanks to Tricia Rapoch, teacher for the Communication Arts Program at Centerville High School. Learn more at the school's website:  http://www.centerville.k12.oh.us/CHS

Dayton Youth Radio is supported by the Virginia W. Kettering Foundation and the Armotte Boyer Charitable Trust, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.

