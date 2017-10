As Election Day approaches, WYSO is taking a look at some of the important issues on the ballot. This year's Dayton School Board race is unusually crowded, with eight candidates vying for four seats. Mohamed Al-Hamdani, William Harris, Karen Wick-Gagnet, Jo'el Jones, Paul Bradley, Jocelyn Rhynard, Joe Lacy, and Ann Marie "Mario" Gallin are all on the ballot. WYSO news editor Jess Mador sat down with WYSO reporter April Laissle to discuss the race, the district and the candidates.

You can find more information on the candidates in the League of Women Voters Voter's Guide for Greene and Montgomery Counties.