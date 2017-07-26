WYSO

Just Ask: Michaela Feeser On Navigating Caregiver Relationships

By 2 minutes ago
  • Michaela Feeser
    Michaela Feeser
    Basim Blunt / WYSO

In this installment from our series Just Ask: Talking About Disability, we explore the topic of caregiving. Many people with disabilities in the Miami Valley rely on aides, who help with day-to-day tasks. 

Here, WYSO producer April Laissle introduces us to 24-year-old Michaela Feeser from Dayton, who has cerebral palsy. She explains what it feels like to clash with an aide you depend on everyday. 

Highlights from this interview include:  

“I would have aides following me everywhere. Everywhere that I went aides would follow me -- everywhere. Like, even even if I was going in the hall to talk to my friends, she would be there. Every time I turned around, she would be there. It was so hard to live in a shadow.”

“I would have students, I mean, people, up against lockers talking about me like I wasn't in the room but clearly I was. I was like, 'hey, I'm right here, I can hear what you are saying' ... I can hear fine.”

Just Ask: Talking About Disability was produced by WYSO Morning Edition Host/Reporter April Laissle and Community Voices Producer Anna Lurie, with additional stories from WYSO Managing Editor Jess Mador and All Things Considered Host/Reporter Jerry Kenney. The series was edited for broadcast by Jess Mador and WYSO General Manager Neenah Ellis, and for the web by Webmaster Juliet Fromholt and Jess Mador. Series participants included Todd Corthell, Lateef Brown, Michaela Feeser, Darrell Dean, Sue Reese, Heather Reese, Robert Sabwami, Susan Koller, and Tom Webb.

Tags: 
Just Ask: talking About Disability
Disabilities

Related Content

Just Ask: Lateef Brown And Todd Corthell Talk Recovery

By Anna Lurie Jul 19, 2017
Todd Corthell and Lateef Brown
Basim Blunt / WYSO

Lateef Brown and Todd Corthell both suffered a traumatic brain injury in their twenties, and both are still grappling with recovery, decades later. In this audio story from our series, Just Ask: Talking About Disability, Lateef and Todd share their personal recovery journeys, and talk about how their lives have changed since their injuries. 

Highlights from this interview include: 

Disabilities Training: A Role Reversal For RTA Bus Drivers

By Jul 13, 2017
Jerry Kenney

Approximately 30,000 people use the Greater Dayton Regional Transit system every day. RTA officials say 21 percent of those riders have a disability.

In an effort to better serve that population, RTA requires new drivers to complete an immersive, day-long training led by people with disabilities, and designed to give bus drivers personal insight into what many passengers with disabilities experience in their daily commutes.

The most recent training session took place in late June at the Access Center for Independent Living in Dayton.

That Inch Is A Wall: Disability Advocates Say ADA Progress Is Slow Nearly Three Decades On

By Jul 5, 2017
Access Center Dayton Access Center for Independent Living
Jess Mador / WYSO

July marks nearly three decades since President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law, making it the nation's first comprehensive civil rights legislation designed to protect people with physical and cognitive disabilities.

All this month, WYSO is bringing you stories of Ohioans living with disabilities. It’s a series we’re calling Just Ask: Talking About Disability.