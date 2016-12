JayMay will be embarking on a tour for her Fallin' Like Snow holiday album that will bring her to Cloverdale in Dayton. She spoke with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt about the album, the upcoming tour and more.

JayMay will perform at Cloverdale in Dayton as part of the 4th Annual Magical Evening of Acoustic Songs and Storytelling on December 17th.