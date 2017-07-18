Head Of Dayton VA Medical Center Retiring In October

The director of the Dayton VA Medical Center in southwest Ohio says he'll retire in October after nearly six years of leading the facility, which serves about 40,000 veterans annually.

Glenn Costie also oversaw the VA medical facility in Cincinnati for part of 2016. He filled in as director of the Cincinnati medical center after the head of its Ohio-based regional network was ousted and the Cincinnati hospital's then-acting chief of staff was disciplined in connection with a probe of the hospital's management and veterans' care.

A statement from the Dayton medical center says Costie announced his retirement months in advance to allow time for his successor to be chosen and trained.