Greene County Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

Public Health officials report that a sample of mosquitoes from Greene County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The West Nile Virus is a serious virus often spread through mosquito bites, and can cause fever, and inflammation of the brain, or spinal cord.

Jeff Webb with Greene County Public Health says that despite the rising number of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile, there have not been any known cases of humans contracting it this year.

“Last year we had 17 cases in Ohio of humans being infected infected and we had four deaths. So far this year we have had no human cases of West Nile which is a positive.”

According to the CDC, about one in five people who contract the virus experience flu-like symptoms.

West Nile Virus is not contagious between people.

Health officials advise people to protect themselves from the virus by using insect repellents, wearing long sleeves and other protective clothing, avoiding shaded areas, and eliminating standing water in places like bird baths, gutters, and unused pools.