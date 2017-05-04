WYSO

GOP-Backed Health Bill Could Hurt Opioid Treatment, Critics Warn

By 31 minutes ago

Ohio health-care advocates are reacting to Thursday's passage of a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The bill is far from becoming reality. But, if passed into law, the “American Health Care Act” would make a long list of changes to the country’s health-care system.  

Credit Flickr/Creative Commons

The bill proposes to significantly roll back Medicaid coverage. It would allow states to deny coverage to people with pre-existing health conditions, and allow states to eliminate so-called essential health benefits for services such as prescription drugs, maternity care and mental-health treatment.

Dr. Greta Mayer is CEO of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties. She says the proposal could hamper Ohio’s efforts to battle the opioid epidemic.

“What Medicaid expansion did for us that was so important," she says, "was it covered individuals who never before had access to addiction treatment, so when we're looking at the opiate epidemic the Medicaid expansion was really critical. And it’s not just Medicaid we're talking about. We need to make sure that there is coverage through our other private insurers for addiction and mental health treatment.” 

The bill next heads to the Senate for consideration. A previous attempt by Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed to gain enough support to come to a vote. 

The Associated Press reports the latest proposal could face opposition from 21 GOP opponents, "one short of the number that would kill the measure if all Democrats voted no," according to the AP.

In a statement, Republican Sen. Rob Portman expressed concern the GOP bill does not do enough to protect people receiving treatment for opioid addiction.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said the Republican health care plan, "could rip care away from up to 900,000 Ohioans, including more than 200,000 Ohioans receiving treatment for opioid addiction. The plan also weakens protections for those living with pre-existing conditions, and does nothing to lower costs or improve care for Ohioans."

Read more about the proposed House health bill on NPR.org

Find out how your representatives voted in this Washington Post vote tracker.  

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
Health
Senator Rob Portman
Senator Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Dear Mr. President: Immigration – Make America Love Again

By Apr 24, 2017

Dear Mr. President asks what you want to say about your community. Today, we’ll hear letters about immigration, a topic that’s generated a lot of controversy since President Donald Trump took office.

Earlier this year, WYSO producers went to 10 Miami Valley libraries to record people’s letters to the president. Many of our writers talked about the Trump administration’s actions on refugees and immigrants.

Protest Heats Up As Lawmakers Prepare To Vote On Health Care Overhaul

By Mar 24, 2017
Dozens of protesters sang happy birthday, ate cake and rallied in Moraine against a Republican-sponsored bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The rally fell on the federal health law's anniversary.
WYSO/Jess Mador

As lawmakers in Washington prepare to vote on a Republican-backed bill to dismantle and replace the Affordable Care Act, more than 60 Affordable Care Act supporters protested Thursday in Moraine outside the Mandalay Banquet Center. It was the second Dayton-area health care protest in a week.

Organizers with the group Dayton Indivisible for All planned the rally to coincide with a county Republican Party fundraiser being held at the venue. Republican 10th District Congressman Mike Turner had originally been expected to appear at the event but was not able to attend.