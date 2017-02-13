Flu Hospitalizations Continue To Rise

The ongoing surge in flu cases is sending more people to hospitals across the state of Ohio, and Greene County public health officials are urging families to take preventative measures. According to the Ohio Department of Health, at least three children have died in the last two weeks due to the predominant strain of flu this year, H3N2.

Amy Schmitt is a registered nurse and reporter of infectious diseases at the Greene County Health Department. She says families need to take regular precautions.

“The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself. It takes about two weeks for it to build the immunity. So it’s not too late for folks to have the flu shot,” says Schmitt.

Preventing flu is particularly important for people in high-risk groups, including seniors and pregnant women.

Schmitt says it’s important for people to follow simple steps to help prevent the spread of the contagious flu virus. Safety tips include washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, eating a balanced diet, getting plenty of rest and staying home when you are ill.

Greene County residents can schedule an appointment for a flu shot at the offices of Greene County Public Health in Xenia. And in Montgomery County, flu shots are available at the Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health immunization clinic.