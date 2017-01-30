Final Deadline Approaching For 2017 Obamacare Coverage

The final 2017 open-enrollment deadline for coverage through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is Tuesday, January 31. Enrollment will still be available after that for anyone who qualifies for a plan under Medicaid expansion, and people experiencing life changes such as giving birth or getting married. 

 

Choosing a health plan by the January 31 deadline means 2017 coverage will begin in March without a penalty fee. 

Open enrollment began in November and federal health officials have reported record numbers of sign-ups through HealthCare.gov. An estimated 20 million Americans are covered under the Affordable Care Act, which President Trump has vowed to repeal. He recently signed an executive order that could open the door to an eventual repeal or scaling-back of the law.  But health experts say, for now, the law remains in effect, and coverage through the federal exchange is guaranteed through 2017.  For more information on how to sign up for health coverage, visit: https://www.healthcare.gov/

Affordable Care Act

