Federal Authorities End Probe of Beavercreek Wal-Mart Police Shooting

An attorney says the family of a black man fatally shot by a white police officer in a Beavercreek Wal-Mart is extremely disappointed that federal authorities have decided against charging the officer.

Credit Tressa Sherrod via Facebook

Officer Sean Williams shot 22-year-old John Crawford III in 2014 after a 911 call about someone waving a rifle in a store in Beavercreek. Police say he didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle he was carrying from a store shelf. Crawford’s family attorneys have said Crawford had less than a second to react to commands.

A special grand jury declined to indict anyone, and the Justice Department said Tuesday there isn't enough evidence to pursue charges of possible civil rights violations.

Michael Wright, the family's attorney, says it has been a frustrating wait and that now their only recourse is civil court action. A civil lawsuit filed by the Crawford family against officers involved in shooting, the City of Beavercreek, the Beavercreek Police chief and Wal-Mart is currently pending.

 

John Crawford

Rally Marks Second Anniversary of John Crawford III Shooting

By Aug 1, 2016
Tressa Sherrod via Facebook

More than 200 people gathered at a rally remembering a man fatally shot by police two years ago inside an Ohio Wal-Mart.

The event Saturday afternoon in Dayton honored John Crawford III, a black man from Fairfield.

A 911 caller had reported a man waving a gun at the Beavercreek store on Aug. 5, 2014. It was actually an air rifle from a shelf. Police say he refused to drop it.

The officer wasn't charged, in one of a series of cases around the nation raising concern about police encounters with black men.

Justice For John Crawford Group: Prosecutor Piepmeier Wrong On Ritchie Decision

By & Steve McQueen Apr 21, 2016
Kabbeh Davies, Antioch College '18

The group Justice for John Crawford says they’re disappointed with the decision by special prosecutor Mark Piepmeier to not pursue charges of making a false report against Ronald Ritchie, the 911 caller in the John Crawford case.  

The group held a press conference Wednesday evening at the Coretta Scott King Center on the Antioch College Campus in Yellow Springs.

In his decision, Piepmeier said there was no evidence to suggest that Ritchie’s report was intentionally false.

Beavercreek Spends $430K To Defend Officers In Wal-Mart Shooting

By Apr 18, 2017
Tressa Sherrod via Facebook

An Ohio city has spent over $430,000 defending two officers in connection with the fatal police shooting of a man at a Wal-Mart who was carrying an air rifle from a store shelf.

The Dayton Daily News reports the cost to the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek includes about $210,000 paid to two law firms.

The city's law director says outside counsel was necessary. Crawford family attorney Michael Wright says the money could have gone toward a settlement for the family.