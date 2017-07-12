Federal Authorities End Probe of Beavercreek Wal-Mart Police Shooting

An attorney says the family of a black man fatally shot by a white police officer in a Beavercreek Wal-Mart is extremely disappointed that federal authorities have decided against charging the officer.

Officer Sean Williams shot 22-year-old John Crawford III in 2014 after a 911 call about someone waving a rifle in a store in Beavercreek. Police say he didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle he was carrying from a store shelf. Crawford’s family attorneys have said Crawford had less than a second to react to commands.

A special grand jury declined to indict anyone, and the Justice Department said Tuesday there isn't enough evidence to pursue charges of possible civil rights violations.

Michael Wright, the family's attorney, says it has been a frustrating wait and that now their only recourse is civil court action. A civil lawsuit filed by the Crawford family against officers involved in shooting, the City of Beavercreek, the Beavercreek Police chief and Wal-Mart is currently pending.