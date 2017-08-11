Dayton Teachers Approve New Contract, Avert Planned Strike

The Dayton teachers union voted Thursday night to approve a new contract with Dayton Public Schools. The vote put an end to a tumultuous months-long negotiations process and prevented a planned teacher strike ahead of the new school year.

Hundreds of DEA members met Thursday night to ratify the contract deal at the Marriott Hotel in Dayton.

DPS teacher Rachel Horowitz says she was relieved when she learned an agreeement had been reached between the union and the district.

She’s excited to return to school on Tuesday.

“I didn’t want a scab in my position, I didn’t want a substitute. I wanted to be there to greet my students. It had nothing to do with us not wanting to be in the classroom,” she says.





Union members also okayed a vote of no-confidence in superintendent Rhonda Corr and the Dayton School Board. A union spokesperson has said many teachers felt disrespected by the district during the negotiations process.

In an emailed statement, Superintendent Rhonda Corr said she was disappointed by the no-confidence vote:





"My approach is to bring staff, union leadership and others to the table before decisions are made. Of course, I’m disappointed about the vote of no confidence. For me it excludes the important work the Board, my team, the teachers and I have done to resolve long standing challenges that occurred before my arrival to DPS, along with implementing a collective vision for an educational transformation in the district: One to One technology; the Males of Color Initiative; A new transportation fleet; up to date textbooks in classrooms, The Bring Back the Bands and Drumline Campaign, etc. My decision to step into a mediation process that had been going on for almost six months and in nine days leading us to an accepted contract is something I’m gratified to have accomplished for the district. We re-secured a two year contract with 3% annual raises, the district paying 90% vision coverage, increases in personal days, and reinstating step wage increases. It means teaching continuity that is a best case scenario for our students and families. In his Convocation speech, Dr. Walker laid out a strong and focused Board vision that included expectations for our educators. There are tangible improvements and transformations happening in the educational climate in the district over the last 13 months that we are celebrating at our Back to School Rally on Sunday, August 13th at the Ponitz Career Tech Center. Asthe adversarial climate hopefully fades, my belief isthat our professional educators will come to understand district leadership’s approach to enhancing students’ intellectual development and preparing them to achieve their aspirations. As I demonstrated through my Town Hall meetings regarding busing with RTA and Daycare Centers I heard public concerns and made changes based on the input of parents and the community about what was best for children. My leadership vision is to change the district culture to be more collaborative and solutions based. That is my plan for the future of Dayton Public Schools."

The union has been in contract talks with the district since January. The two parties came to a tentative agreement early Thursday morning. The new two-year contract includes salary raises and vision insurance for teachers.

The Board is set to ratify the contract on August 15, which is also the first day of school.