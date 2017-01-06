Dayton RTA Plans Monday Strike

Greater Dayton RTA Bus drivers and mechanics are set to strike on Monday, unless their union can come to an agreement with management before a midnight Sunday deadline.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 and RTA executives have failed to agree on the terms of a new contract since the expiration of their previous contract back in 2015. Union representatives say the dispute centers on insurance and wage increase issues.

The two parties plan to meet with a mediator to continue negotiations on Sunday afternoon. If they are still unable to reach an agreement, the union will strike Monday morning, effectively shutting down service.

About 30,000 people use RTA service daily. RTA officials say customers will be immediately notified if the strike occurs.