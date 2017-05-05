Dayton Public Schools Teachers Vote To Authorize Strike Notice

Dayton Public Schools teachers are prepared to strike if contract negotiations with the school district don’t improve, according to a statement from the Dayton Education Association.

The teachers union announced Thursday its members voted in favor of authorizing a strike notice in the future, “should the status of contract negotiations not improve.” A strike notice is a legal requirement giving the district 10 days' warning of a walkout.

“It signifies that Dayton Public Schools is in crisis, no doubt about that,” says David Romick, president of the Dayton Education Association. “However, we are committed to reaching a fair agreement and will continue to bargain in good faith with the board to reach that agreement.”

The Dayton Education Association has been in negotiations with the school district since January. The two sides officially reached an impasse last month. A federal mediator has been brought in to help the parties come to a resolution. Romick says six more mediation sessions are planned for this month.

The current contract expires on June 30.