WYSO

Dayton Public Schools To Hold Town Hall Meetings

By 14 minutes ago

Dayton Public Schools is hosting a series of town hall meetings this month, in part to offer solutions to ongoing problems with district transportation. The first event is scheduled for tomorrow.


  In a statement, the district said the meetings are being held to discuss “new academic offerings, transportation initiatives and extra-curricular activities.”

The announcement comes after months of complaints related to the district’s transportation system, with some parents saying buses are late or don’t come at all.

Each event will be led by district superintendent Rhonda Corr and will include time for public comment.

 

Meetings are scheduled for:

 

Wednesday, May 10 – Edwin Joel Brown Middle School – 31 Willowwood Drive

 

Thursday, May 11 – Wogaman Middle School – 920 McArthur Ave.

Monday, May 15 – Kiser PreK-6 School – 1401 Leo St.

Wednesday, May 17 – Belmont High School – 2615 Wayne Ave.

Each meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. 

Tags: 
Dayton Public Schools
Education

Related Content

Dayton Public Schools Teachers Vote To Authorize Strike Notice

By May 5, 2017
school schools education transportation bus buses DPS public schools transit children kids education
WYSO/Jess Mador

Dayton Public Schools teachers are prepared to strike if contract negotiations with the school district don’t improve, according to a statement from the Dayton Education Association.

 

The teachers union announced Thursday its members voted in favor of authorizing a strike notice in the future, “should the status of contract negotiations not improve.”  A strike notice is a legal requirement giving the district 10 days' warning of a walkout.

Dayton Public Schools Teachers Rally As Contract Negotiations Plow On

By Apr 27, 2017
Dayton Public Schools

Hundreds of Dayton Public Schools teachers rallied outside a school board meeting last night. It was an effort to show support for their union representatives as contract negotiations with the district continue.

Teachers union representatives and school district attorneys have been trying to negotiate a new teacher’s contract since January. The group has had 20 full-day meetings, and representatives from both sides say they haven’t still made enough progress.

RTA Strike's Second Day Leaves Some DPS Students Stranded

By Jan 10, 2017
Jess Mador/WYSO

The strike by Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority drivers and mechanics continued into a second day, Tuesday. School officials are working on contingency plans to help transport students to and from school safely. The RTA system came to a halt early Monday morning after talks between the union and RTA management stalled.