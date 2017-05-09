Dayton Public Schools To Hold Town Hall Meetings

Dayton Public Schools is hosting a series of town hall meetings this month, in part to offer solutions to ongoing problems with district transportation. The first event is scheduled for tomorrow.

In a statement, the district said the meetings are being held to discuss “new academic offerings, transportation initiatives and extra-curricular activities.”

The announcement comes after months of complaints related to the district’s transportation system, with some parents saying buses are late or don’t come at all.

Each event will be led by district superintendent Rhonda Corr and will include time for public comment.

Meetings are scheduled for:

Wednesday, May 10 – Edwin Joel Brown Middle School – 31 Willowwood Drive

Thursday, May 11 – Wogaman Middle School – 920 McArthur Ave.

Monday, May 15 – Kiser PreK-6 School – 1401 Leo St.

Wednesday, May 17 – Belmont High School – 2615 Wayne Ave.

Each meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.