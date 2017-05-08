Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Announces Campaign For Governor

A day after a second Republican came into the race for governor, a fourth candidate has announced campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley announced her candidacy for governor Monday. In her campaign launch, she talked jobs and holding major drug companies accountable for the state’s opioid crisis.

She’s entering a crowded field, with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton and former state rep. Connie Pillich already in it. But Whaley said a primary can be good for the party. “When the Democratic Party has primaries, usually we pick the best candidate, the most electable candidate," she said. "When the other side has primaries, they usually pick the most extreme.”

On the Republican side, a four way primary is expected among Secretary of State Jon Husted, Congressman Jim Renacci, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.