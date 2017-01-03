Crowds Expected At Public Meeting After New Years Eve Police Incident

The Village Council of Yellow Springs has called a special meeting to address chaotic events that took place during the city’s annual New Year's Eve celebrations. The public meeting is planned for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the Bryan Center gym on Dayton Street in Yellow Springs. 

According to news reports, several police officers Saturday drove vehicles through the traditional on-street gathering in an apparent effort to disperse the crowd just minutes after the midnight ball-drop.

One person was allegedly tazed and then arrested by police.

Yellow Springs Police Department

