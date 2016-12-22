Creative Vision Takes Shape in Downtown Springfield

By Dan Gummel 6 hours ago

Downtown Springfield has seen a flurry of development in the last year, with new small businesses, luxury lofts and a brewery all opening their doors.

A hallway inside Springfield's recently opened Hatch Artist Studios project
Credit Dan Gummel

One of the most high-profile new developments is Hatch Artist Studios, where a $500,000 renovation is transforming the long-vacant Metallic Casket Company complex into studios for artists and small business owners.

Springfield artist and Turner Foundation creative director Rod Hatfield says the complex was chosen for renovation because of its central downtown location and its significance to the city.

"Our executive director John Landess had the vision to empower a culture of creativity [that] he believes will stimulate the local economy, and help inspire people to come back downtown to see how beautiful Springfield really is," Hatfield says.

The building that houses Hatch Artist Studios has an interesting history.

 

It was originally the Springfield Metallic Casket Company’s administrative offices. The company was founded in 1884 and eventually became the largest maker of burial vaults in the country. Notable people buried in Springfield Metallic Caskets include gangster Al Capone, President John F. Kennedy and Wild Bill Cody.

 

Kathryn Traut, a co-founder of Holly and Tanager Handbags, works in the Hatch Artist Studios in downtown Springfield.
Credit Daniel Gummel

“Hatch is a fun metaphor for the rebirth of Springfield. Hatch is a play on what occurred here, which was burial vaults, so we are being reborn," says Hatfield.

Local artist and co-founder of the Holly and Tanager handbag company, Kathryn Traut, says she is excited for her business to be part of the Hatch downtown development.

"I use this space to produce samples for the handbags and do marketing work," she says. "It’s been fun being part of the culture down here."  

Nearly two dozen artists and small businesses have already set up operations in the loft-like Hatch space.

Among them is Abbey Knight, owner of a Yellow Springs-based home decor store called OATS.

"So, it's Ohio Antique Trading," Knight says. "We basically came in here and painted over all the tags that were on the wall.  Made it all white and kept the floors original.  We designed it with a midcentury modern-slash-industrial theme."

The Turner Foundation's Hatfield says young entrepreneurs like Knight and Traut are bringing new creative energy - and economic activity - back to Springfield.

There are still a handful of studios available for rent in the building. Planners are hoping the Hatch Artist Studios project will continue to attract more artists and entrepreneurs to work and create downtown.

Tags: 
Downtown Springfield
Culture Couch
Springfield
Clark County
City of Springfield
Arts and Culture

Related Content

Dayton Writers Movement Launches 'Unwritten' Podcast

By Aug 22, 2016
Dayton Writers Movement

When Chris and Megan Burnside moved to Dayton about a year they immediately saw a thriving arts community and were drawn to a lot of the collaborative work that was taking place between various artists and organizations. 

Antioch College Symposium To Bring Japan To Yellow Springs

By Apr 28, 2016

Ohayo Ohio is a 10-day Japanese symposium and cultural event taking place in Yellow Springs from April 30 through May 9. A variety of workshops, presentations and exhibits on traditional and contemporary Japanese art, culture and language will be offered. In this excerpt from WYSO Weekend, Jerry Kenney spoke with Instructor of Cooperative Education at Antioch College and symposium organizer Beth Bridgeman. You can check out the full schedule of events here.    

  WYSO is licensed to Antioch College.