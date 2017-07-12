Crawford Family Attorney, Local Community Disappointed By End Of Federal Investigation

The Justice Department has announced it’s ending an investigation into the fatal shooting of John Crawford III, a black man who was killed by police inside a Beavercreek Wal-Mart in 2014. A Crawford family attorney says the news comes as a major disappointment.

Federal authorities announced they would not pursue civil rights charges in the case, citing insufficient evidence. They said investigators analyzed store-surveillance video, interviewed witnesses and used an independent crime scene reconstruction expert in their review.

Crawford family attorney Michael Wright says he’s puzzled by Justice Department’s decision.

“It’s just somewhat hard to understand, with the evidence that we have, that they do not believe, or they took the position that, the evidence is insufficient for them to prosecute these officers.”

Nearly three years ago, Beavercreek Police Officer Sean Williams shot 22-year-old John Crawford III after a 911 caller reported a man waving a rifle inside the store. Police say Crawford didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle he had picked up from a store shelf. Crawford’s relatives have said Crawford was given less than a second to respond to commands from police. The shooting sparked protests nationwide.

Wright says he believes the case was clear cut.

“Clearly, Mr. Crawford was doing nothing wrong. Clearly the officers did not assess the situation. Clearly based on the officer’s statements, they lied regarding the facts and the circumstances leading to Crawford’s death. Based on the totality of that, I believe they should have moved forward with prosecuting the officers.

The Beavercreek Police Department has maintained the officers committed no criminal violations and followed accepted law enforcement protocol.

A federal investigation into the case was launched after a Greene County grand jury declined to indict anyone involved in the case.

In a statement Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said prosecutors would have to show, beyond a reasonable doubt, that officers willfully violated Crawford’s civil rights. Glassman said the evidence quote “simply could not satisfy those burdens”

Bishop Richard Cox from the group Justice for Racial Equality and Brotherhood says Crawford’s case was mishandled.

“We are dissatisfied with the Justice Department, who decided to close this case. We will be organizing this community and asking them to come out and support this family. We are calling on every citizen in Dayton, Ohio, to join us here and we are going to protest loud and clear.” A coalition of local faith-based and grassroots community groups including Justice for Racial Equality and Brotherhood are planning a demonstration on Saturday in downtown Dayton.



The Crawford family has filed a civil lawsuit against Beavercreek police and Wal-Mart Stores alleging negligence and civil rights violations. Attorney Michael Wright says the case will go trial in February of next year. The city and Wal-Mart have both denied the allegations in the suit.