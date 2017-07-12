WYSO

Crawford Family Attorney, Local Community Disappointed By End Of Federal Investigation

  • (from left) Bomani Moyenda with Justice for John Crawford in Yellow Springs and Black Lives Matter Miami Valley, Carlos Buford, with Urban Citizens for Social Justice, and Bishop Richard Cox from Justice for Racial Equality and Brotherhood
    Bomani Moyenda with Justice for John Crawford in Yellow Springs and Black Lives Matter Miami Valley, Carlos Buford, with Urban Citizens for Social Justice, and Bishop Richard Cox from Justice for Racial Equality and Brotherhood speak about the ruling
The Justice Department has announced it’s ending an investigation into the fatal shooting of John Crawford III, a black man who was killed by police inside a Beavercreek Wal-Mart in 2014. A Crawford family attorney says the news comes as a major disappointment.

Federal authorities announced they would not pursue civil rights charges in the case, citing insufficient evidence. They said investigators analyzed store-surveillance video, interviewed witnesses and used an independent crime scene reconstruction expert in their review.

Crawford family attorney Michael Wright says he’s puzzled by Justice Department’s decision.

“It’s just somewhat hard to understand, with the evidence that we have, that they do not believe, or they took the position that, the evidence is insufficient for them to prosecute these officers.”

Nearly three years ago, Beavercreek Police Officer Sean Williams shot 22-year-old John Crawford III after a 911 caller reported a man waving a rifle inside the store. Police say Crawford didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle he had picked up from a store shelf. Crawford’s relatives have said Crawford was given less than a second to respond to commands from police. The shooting sparked protests nationwide.

Wright says he believes the case was clear cut.

“Clearly, Mr. Crawford was doing nothing wrong. Clearly the officers did not assess the situation. Clearly based on the officer’s statements, they lied regarding the facts and the circumstances leading to Crawford’s death. Based on the totality of that, I believe they should have moved forward with prosecuting the officers.

The Beavercreek Police Department  has maintained the officers committed no criminal violations and followed accepted law enforcement protocol.

A federal investigation into the case was launched after a Greene County grand jury declined to indict anyone involved in the case.

In a statement Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said prosecutors would have to show, beyond a reasonable doubt, that officers willfully violated Crawford’s civil rights. Glassman said the evidence quote “simply could not satisfy those burdens”

 

Bishop Richard Cox from the group Justice for Racial Equality and Brotherhood says Crawford’s case was mishandled. 

 “We are dissatisfied with the Justice Department, who decided to close this case. We will be organizing this community and asking them to come out and support this family. We are calling on every citizen in Dayton, Ohio, to  join us here and we are going to protest loud and clear.” A coalition of local faith-based and grassroots community groups including Justice for Racial Equality and Brotherhood are planning a demonstration on Saturday in downtown Dayton. 

The Crawford family has filed a civil lawsuit against Beavercreek police and Wal-Mart Stores alleging negligence and civil rights violations. Attorney Michael Wright says the case will go trial in February of next year. The city and Wal-Mart have both denied the allegations in the suit.

Related Content

Federal Authorities End Probe of Beavercreek Wal-Mart Police Shooting

By 8 hours ago
A photo of John Crawford III posted to his mother, Tressa Sherrod's Facebook page has been reproduced in art honoring him around the country.
An attorney says the family of a black man fatally shot by a white police officer in a Beavercreek Wal-Mart is extremely disappointed that federal authorities have decided against charging the officer.

Officer Sean Williams shot 22-year-old John Crawford III in 2014 after a 911 call about someone waving a rifle in a store in Beavercreek. Police say he didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle he was carrying from a store shelf. Crawford’s family attorneys have said Crawford had less than a second to react to commands.

Beavercreek Spends $430K To Defend Officers In Wal-Mart Shooting

By Apr 18, 2017
An Ohio city has spent over $430,000 defending two officers in connection with the fatal police shooting of a man at a Wal-Mart who was carrying an air rifle from a store shelf.

The Dayton Daily News reports the cost to the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek includes about $210,000 paid to two law firms.

The city's law director says outside counsel was necessary. Crawford family attorney Michael Wright says the money could have gone toward a settlement for the family.

Justice For John Crawford Group: Prosecutor Piepmeier Wrong On Ritchie Decision

By & Steve McQueen Apr 21, 2016
Kabbeh Davies, Antioch College '18

The group Justice for John Crawford says they’re disappointed with the decision by special prosecutor Mark Piepmeier to not pursue charges of making a false report against Ronald Ritchie, the 911 caller in the John Crawford case.  

The group held a press conference Wednesday evening at the Coretta Scott King Center on the Antioch College Campus in Yellow Springs.

In his decision, Piepmeier said there was no evidence to suggest that Ritchie’s report was intentionally false.