Confederate Monument Removed In Franklin Amid Protest Threats

By 1 minute ago

A decades-old monument honoring Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee has been removed from a street corner in Franklin. Franklin city officials took down the stone monument, erected by Daughters of the Confederacy, overnight Thursday after protest plans were announced in the wake of recent violent events in Charlottesville.

It had stood at the corner of Dixie Highway and Hamilton Middletown Road for 90 years.

 

Organizers with the Greater Dayton Chapter of Showing Up For Racial Justice announced plans to protest the monument after violence erupted at a Charlottesville rally organized by white supremacist and nationalist groups protesting removal of a Confederate statue in that city.

Adding to the controversy, there was also disagreement over who owned the Franklin monument.

Initially, Franklin Township claimed jurisdiction and refused to remove the statue. Later in the evening, the city of Franklin said the monument was actually under its control, as it fell within the right-of-way for Dixie Highway, which is owned by the city.

In a press release, Acting City Manager Jonathan Westendorff said officials removed the statue to keep the right-of-way clear and to, “avoid a public safety hazard.”

After the monument was removed, a hand-written paper sign featuring a confederate flag symbol appeared in its place.

It’s not known who is responsible for the sign.  

 

Franklin
SURJ
charlottesville

In Wake Of Charlottesville, Activists Call On Rep. Mike Turner To Denounce White Supremacy

By Kristin Stratman Aug 14, 2017
Heath McAlpine and Mary Ramey of Dayton Indivisible For All pose by the letter addressed to Representative Mike Turner
Kristin Stratman / WYSO

The anti-Trump activist group Dayton Indivisible For All is calling on Republican 10th District Congressman Mike Turner to hold a town hall meeting in the wake of the weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Members of the organization hand-delivered a letter to Turner's office in downtown Dayton asking that Turner openly condemn groups that promote white supremacy and racial violence.

 

 

Organizer Mary Ramey says it’s important for Turner to speak out.

 

Springfield Candlelight Vigil For Charlottesville Victims Draws Hundreds

By & & Dan Gummel 3 hours ago
More than 200 people sang and held candles at a vigil in downtown Springfield Wednesday night in support of the victims of violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, less than a week ago.
Dan Gummel / WYSO

Authorities have charged 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. with murder for allegedly driving a vehicle into a group of anti-white nationalist demonstrators at the rally. One person was killed and at least 19 other people were injured in the attack.