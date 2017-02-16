WYSO

Columbus Refugee Agency To Close Despite Court Challenges To Trump Immigration Order

By 11 minutes ago

The World Relief Columbus refugee-resettlement agency is set to close this summer due, agency officials say, to President Trump’s recent executive order in January limiting the number of refugees admitted to the United States.

Hundreds rallied last month in Dayton to protest President Donald Trump's executive order, which includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.
Credit Jess Mador/WYSO

The immigration order temporarily banned refugee migration to the U.S. and barred travel from seven majority Muslim countries. Those measures have since been halted by court action. But despite the ongoing court challenges, the order has already reduced the number of refugees that would be admitted to the U.S. in 2017 by about half, from 110,000 to 50,000. 

And that reduction, officials say, is behind World Relief Columbus' decision to close its doors in mid-July. It’s one of five World Relief centers closing nationwide. Many of those offices had already laid off employees following Trump’s order.

The Columbus office works to make refugees self-sufficient by providing access to social services, English classes, housing and medical care.  

In a statement, World Relief Columbus officials called the closure “heartbreaking.”

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, the only refugee resettlement agency in the Dayton area, has not announced plans to reduce employees.

However, Catholic Social Services USA has launched a fundraising campaign to help make up for losses. Officials with the national Catholic Social Services organization told the Associated Press that layoffs are possible. 

Tags: 
Refugees

Related Content

Refugee Resettlement Groups Wait For Word On Trump Travel Ban

By Feb 9, 2017
Hundreds rallied in Dayton to protest President Donald Trump's executive order, which includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.
Jess Mador/WYSO

Officials with Dayton’s refugee resettlement agency are keeping close tabs on court actions related to President Donald Trump’s recent executive immigration order. The controversial order banned travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, and banned all refugees from entering the country for 120 days. A federal court ruling Friday temporarily halted the ban, which is now the subject of a legal battle experts say may ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hundreds Rally Against Order Banning Travelers From Muslim-Majority Nations

By & Jan 29, 2017
Hundreds rallied in Dayton to protest President Donald Trump's executive order, which includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.
Jess Mador/WYSO

Several hundred people rallied in downtown Dayton Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigrants. Trump’s order Friday enacted a temporary – but immediate – travel ban barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.