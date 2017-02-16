WYSO

Clark County Community Development Leaders Seek New Job-Growth Strategy

Clark County development planners are working on a new coordinated economic-growth strategy they say will help attract business development and create more jobs for new and existing county residents.

Horton Hobbs IV, vice president of economic development for the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, says a new approach is needed as demographics shift and baby boomers age out of the workforce in increasing numbers. He says the planning process will help to address Clark County’s most urgent workforce-skills gaps – so more residents can access better-paying jobs to support their families.

“What we're endeavoring to do is to have an in-depth conversation about really understanding where we want to be in the next five to 10 years from a job-creation perspective,” he says. “What we haven't done and what we need to do next is really take that deep dive into truly understanding where our growth opportunities are – solely from a jobs perspective. We've done a lot of work on quality of life. We've done a lot of work on community development and we've done a lot of work, frankly, on our economic development strategy."

The county's planning process aims to bring together community stakeholders, including residents and leaders from the business, education and government sectors, for an in-depth conversation about what kind of job growth is possible, how to achieve it and how results will be measured over the next decade or more.

“If our families are more economically stable in our community some of the social and economic issues that are prevalent in communities that have had struggles in the past, they are minimized. And so our focus is very specific and that is to grow our economy and grow it faster than our population growth and we want both to grow.”

More than 1,000 new jobs were created in Clark County last year, driven partly by an upswing in new manufacturing businesses. But many of the new positions require Computer Numeric Control, also known as CNC, and other 21st century technology skills.

Hobbs says more workforce training would help to prepare more county residents for such high-tech manufacturing and STEM jobs in the future.

Jobs

Wittenberg University Selects New President

By Dan Gummel Feb 10, 2017
Dr. Michael Frandsen will become Wittenberg University's 15th President.
Officials at Wittenberg University in Springfield have named a new president to lead the school. The announcement concludes a six month search.

 

When he takes office, Dr. Michael Frandsen will become the 15th president of Wittenberg University. The school’s search followed the resignation of former president Dr. Laurie Joyner, who stepped down in late 2015.

The university has faced several years of budget cuts and Wittenberg officials say they chose Frandsen for his extensive financial management experience.  

Springfield Budget Cuts Could Impact Clark County Job Growth

By Dan Gummel Nov 22, 2016

Numbers show Clark County has seen job growth in 2016, but it's unclear whether this positive economic outlook may be impacted by the city of Springfield’s ongoing budget troubles.

 

Recent Clark County investments include development at the Prime Ohio Industrial Park and Wall Street brokerage firm EF Hutton’s decision to relocate its global headquarters to downtown Springfield.

 

JobsOhio Created Record Number Of Jobs In 2015, Report Says

By Mar 7, 2016

Ohio's privatized economic-development agency says in its annual report that it's created a record 23,602 jobs last year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that JobsOhio also attracted $6.7 billion in corporate investment last year, increasing the agency's percentage of both jobs landed and investments made by approximately 10 percent compared to 2014.

Annual Report Shows Working Ohioans Not Doing So Well

By Sep 5, 2016
Mark Belokopytov / Flickr Creative Commons

At 4.8% for July, the Ohio unemployment rate is firmly in pre-recession territory, and the state is on a job-gaining trend. But that doesn’t give the full picture of how things are for working Ohioans, says the state’s leading labor policy issues think tank.