Book Nook: Take Out, by Margaret Maron

Vick Mickunas' interview with Margaret Maron

Don't you love it when somebody has the good grace to go out at the top of their game? It can be depressing to watch former star performers embarrassing themselves because they didn't know when to quit. We have all seen them, the baseball players who strike out on pitches they used to hit or the lead singer who wrote the lyric "I hope I die before I get old" still out there on stage 50 years later gamely strumming away. Some writers keep plodding along, putting out books long after inspiration has faded.

Margaret Maron has enjoyed a wonderful career as a mystery writer. Her most recent novel, "Take Out," is the final book in her series which features a New York City police detective named Sigrid Harald. A couple of years ago Maron published the last book in her popular series that featured Deborah Knott. Then she decided to put out one more book featuring Sigrid.

In this interview the author explains her reasons for ending each popular series. She's still going to write short stories but she's finished writing novels for now. The title "Take Out" refers to the murder weapons that were employed in this story. After you read this one I hope you'll agree that Margaret Maron is going out at the very top of her game.

