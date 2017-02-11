Book Nook: Substance-Inside New Order, by Peter Hook

Vick Mickunas' interview with Peter Hook

Peter Hook returned to the program to discuss his latest music memoir. Some listeners will recall that Peter joined us a few years ago to talk about his Joy Division book. After Joy Division's vocalist Ian Curtis killed himself 37 years ago the band reformed as the New Order and Peter Hook carried on as their bassist for many years. New Order enjoyed great commercial success but as Peter relates in this new book their fame came with a heavy cost.

This book is massive. Hooky, as he is known, takes readers deep inside the history of the group. We discover the highs, the lows, and a lot of debauched times along the way. This could be the music memoir of 2017.

