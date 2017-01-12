Book Nook: Sowing, by Angie Grigaliunas

Vick Mickunas' interview with Angie Grigaliunas

Angie Grigaliunas has created a stunning imaginary world in her dystopian fantasy novel "Sowing." This is the first book in her "Purification Era" series. She is still planning the series and during this interview she stated that it will probably take at least eight books to complete it.



In "Sowing" a city is being brutally ruled by a group known as the Hulcondans. Groups of rebels are plotting to overthrow this regime. These rebels are being hunted down and any insurrection will be violently suppressed. Two characters, the sisters Ariliah, and Rabreah, are being inexorably drawn into the intrigues that are unfolding in the city as the rebels are plotting their revolutions.

Readers who become immersed in this world are going to look forward to each successive entry in the series. I would not be surprised if major publishers start paying attention. This series has some great potential.

