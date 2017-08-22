Book Nook: Paradise Valley, by C.J. Box

Vick Mickunas' interview with C.J. Box

C.J. Box concludes his "Highway Quartet" with "Paradise Valley." A serial killer known as "The Lizard King" has been preying on truck stop prostitutes for years and he is finally slowing down. As this diabolical psychopath heads back to the wild western lands where he grew up he is leaving a trail of carnage behind him. And, in a weirdly twisted manner he is trying to recreate a family unit consisting of hostages he has harvested from among the innocents who have had the misfortune to meet him.

Law enforcement authorities are closing in now. They are tracking him into the remote mountains of Montana. C.J. Box gives his readers an explosive finish to this set of books. In this interview the author describes how he has become one of the most prolific writers in the crime fiction genre.

