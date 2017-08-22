WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: Paradise Valley, by C.J. Box

By 56 minutes ago

C.J. Box concludes his "Highway Quartet" with "Paradise Valley." A serial killer known as "The Lizard King" has been preying on truck stop prostitutes for years and he is finally slowing down. As this diabolical psychopath heads back to the wild western lands where he grew up he is leaving a trail of carnage behind him. And, in a weirdly twisted manner he is trying to recreate a family unit consisting of hostages he has harvested from among the innocents who have had the misfortune to meet him.

Law enforcement authorities are closing in now. They are tracking him into the remote mountains of Montana. C.J. Box gives his readers an explosive finish to this set of books. In this interview the author describes how he has become one of the most prolific writers in the crime fiction genre.

Book Nook: Belle Dame Sans Merci, by Astrea Taylor

By Aug 10, 2017

Astrea Taylor returned to our studios to discuss her latest book, "Belle Dame Sans Merci," an urban fantasy novel that showcases the author's vivid imagination. The main character is a woman who has become a demon. She is trying to improve her karma enough to be admitted to heaven. Until she does so she'll continue with her lethal labors for a truly devilish boss. Taylor's vision of the precincts of hell is complex and profoundly amusing.

Book Nook: The Child, by Fiona Barton

By Aug 7, 2017

Fiona Barton served notice with her debut novel "The Widow" that she is a rising star in the world of crime fiction. Her second effort, "The Child," is just as compelling as her first book. Barton had a long career as a journalist and that background has served her well. Kate, her fictional investigative reporter has returned in the second book but don't think that just because she is back that these two books mark the start of a series. They don't. These are stand-alone thrillers.