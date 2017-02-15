WYSO
Book Nook: Mrs. Sherlock Holmes, by Brad Ricca

Have you ever heard of Mrs. Sherlock Holmes? I had not either. I had always assumed that our fictional sleuth was a devoted bachelor. Well, back in the early years of the 20th century there was a real living person who acquired the nickname "Mrs. Sherlock Holmes." Her name was Grace Humiston and she lived in New York City, not London.
 

Grace Humiston solved some sensational crimes and that his how she acquired that moniker. But who was she, really? The author Brad Ricca delved into the historical records to find out more about this mysterious woman. He has written this fascinating book about her exploits. But in the end the woman known as Mrs. Sherlock Holmes remains shrouded in mystery. And somehow that seems appropriate.

