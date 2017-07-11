Book Nook: Life on the Co-Op Plan - Lessons from a 167-Year-Old Startup, by Bill Newman

Vick Mickunas' interview with Bill Newman

In 1968 an eighteen-year-old youth named Bill Newman arrived in Yellow Springs to begin his freshman year at Antioch College. Bill's first Antioch co-op education experience took place in New York City. He was supposed to return to Antioch after three months but the experience he was having in New York was so thrilling and important to him that he ended up staying away for nine months.

Bill Newman describes that experience in his book "Life on the Co-Op Plan - Lessons from a 167-Year-Old Startup." That original co-op adventure was a defining moment and the first step upon what would become his career path as an attorney. In his book and in this interview Bill shares how his Antioch College education and experiences provided the impetus for many of the accomplishments that lay ahead.

This book contains essays that were written over the course of the last 45 years. The earliest ones date back to the author's time in Yellow Springs when he was deeply involved in the antiwar movement. There are essays here about politics, his family life, and some of his notable court cases. Bill Newman makes it clear that the foundation for his future endeavors was laid right here on the campus of Antioch College.

The figurative spine of this book is Antioch.

