Book Nook: The Going and Goodbye, by Shuly Cawood

Vick Mickunas' interview with Shuly Cawood

There are quite a few memoirs being published. Every famous rock star from 50 years ago seems to have written one. At least, the ones who are still alive. Many of the memoirs that are coming out were penned by people who never have had a hit on the Top 40. People like you and me. We have stories to tell, too!

This is a time when some of us are feeling desensitized. The 24 hour news cycle churns out the latest shocking and outrageous reports. There's a blurring sensation that takes place. Books can give us a sanctuary, temporary cocoons to shelter us from all of this brouhaha.

Shuly Cawood's memoir "The Going and Goodbye" offers a welcome respite from the bumping and the churning of the world around us. Shuly writes with grace and a deep sensitivity about relationships and feelings and realizations. Each pithy chapter has the vibe of a classic black and white photograph. The interplay of shadows and light are frozen in a beautifully etched pattern that is as sublime as those last tracings of frost when the dawn is melting through a wintry window.

Shuly writes like an angel. She's also a lot of fun to interview.

This is the age of the memoir. Have you written yours? There's still time!

