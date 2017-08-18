Book Nook: Czech Feminisms - Perspectives on Gender in East Central Europe

Iveta Jusova grew up in Czechoslovakia. She wasn't that aware of feminism until she went away to college. At the university she immersed herself in learning about it and her studies became the gateway to her future career. In this collection of essays readers will discover that the development of feminism in a socialist society and in what is now the Czech Republic bore some significant differences from the feminist movements in countries like England and the United States.
