Book Nook: The Child, by Fiona Barton

Vick Mickunas' interview with Fiona Barton

Fiona Barton served notice with her debut novel "The Widow" that she is a rising star in the world of crime fiction. Her second effort, "The Child," is just as compelling as her first book. Barton had a long career as a journalist and that background has served her well. Kate, her fictional investigative reporter has returned in the second book but don't think that just because she is back that these two books mark the start of a series. They don't. These are stand-alone thrillers.

"The Child" opens with a news report that the skeletal remains of a baby have been unearthed at a building site. Kate latches on to the story. She wants to know who that child was and what unfortunate circumstances caused that innocent to be concealed there. Kate isn't the only one who notices the news story. There are some other characters who are aware of the discovery and now considering what possible impact this gruesome find will have upon them.

Barton is a clever plotter. If you love a good mystery you should definitely check out her stuff. I cannot wait to read her next book.

