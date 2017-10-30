WYSO
Best of the Book Nook: Resurrection Men, by Ian Rankin

Back in 2003 I was contacted by a book publicist in New York who wondered if I would be interested in interviewing a writer from Scotland who was going to be coming through Dayton on book tour? The author's name is Ian Rankin-he is the creator of a series of crime novels featuring an Edinburgh police detective, Inspector John Rebus. I had heard of the series but I had not read any of the books yet.

I agreed to an interview and began reading "Resurrection Men" which was Rankin's current book at the time. I loved it! Of course then I was excited to meet the creator of these books. Ian came out to Yellow Springs and we had a lovely chat about Rebus and a few other topics, too. We talked about Rankin's work in a French vineyard and his brief employment as a swineherd.

Rankin has gone on to become one of the best-selling novelists in the United Kingdom. This year is the 30th anniversary of the series. John Rebus was introduced to British readers back in 1987. The author has taken the year off from writing but don't think for a moment that he's being a lazybones. As I am writing this script Rankin is in Bali attending a writer's conference. Hard work, but somebody has to do it!

We have had Ian Rankin back on the show a number of times since then. If you scroll through our podcast archives you'll find some more interviews with Ian. I hope you enjoy this recording of our very first conversation.

