The Best of the Book Nook: I'm Just Getting Started-the Best of Frank Deford, by Frank Deford

Long-time NPR commentator Frank Deford began contributing his commentaries to National Public Radio in 1980. In May of this year he turned in his last radio piece for Morning Edition. He died later that month.

Deford made a couple of appearances in the Book Nook over the years. Here's an interview Frank did with me in July, 2000. His dulcet tones will be missed.

