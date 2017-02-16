Audio Postcard: Dayton on Trump's First Month

We’ve heard a lot since President Donald Trump took office about how divided many people across the country are feeling. What about the mood closer to home? In a quest for answers, we sent WYSO intern Josh Chenault out with a microphone to Courthouse Square, where he asked people to describe Trump's first month in office using 10 words or less. The responses offer a range of commentary on Trump's performance in office, his cabinet picks and executive orders, and more. Here's some of what you had to say.