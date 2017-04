Writer/director Christopher Blazavich and producer Kara Lynch are seniors preparing to graduate from Wright State University's film program. Their work will be among seven films screen at the Big Lens Film Festival, a yearly event that showcases the work of Wright State students. Blazavich and Lynch joined Niki Dakota live in the studio to talk their film careers so far, future plans and more.

The Big Lens Film Festival is Sunday, April 30th, 3-5pm at the Rave Cinemas at the Greene.