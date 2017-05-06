Yellow Springs Schools To Host Annual Exhibition Nights

Each year, Yellow Springs Schools hosts winter and spring Exhibition Nights at Mills Lawn and McKinney Middle School and Yellow Springs High School, where students from each grade (K-12) make presentations on their recent projects to families and community members. The next Exhibition Nights will take place on May 10th @ 6:00pm and at Mills Lawn on May 16th @ 5:30pm.

To talk about the project based learning approach used by the schools, and how it helps students and parents both, we spoke with the Superintendent of Yellow Springs Schools, Mario Basora.

In this WYSO Weekend interview, Basora highlights several of the student projects that will be featured at the exhibition.