What's Great in Dayton: July 28 - August 3, 2017

The Summer Restaurant Week is wrapping up Sunday and it is offering meals from nearly 50 restaurants across the Dayton area.

A true cult classic and an all-time favorite films, CLUE, has everything - murder, comedy, intrigue - all leading up to an ending (Or two? Or three?). This is at the Victoria Theatre, tonight & Saturday at 7pm & Sunday, 3pm.

Enjoy a "country combo" at the 13th annual Concert for Literacy benefiting Project READ. This is tonight at the Fraze Pavilion, at 8:00pm. All event proceeds benefit adult and youth literacy programs offered by Project READ, the Dayton area's literacy coalition.

Discover the magic that keeps people returning to Dayton's Celtic Festival year after year. Come and experience the rich traditions that Celtic folk hold dear to their hearts. Today, 5:30 to 11pm; Saturday, 11:30 to 11pm; Sunday, 9am to 6pm at RiverScape.

Artemis Gone Riding: Cycling to End Domestic Violence, is Saturday behind Wegerzyn Gardens. The bike ride is a fun filled occasion that is an effort to raise awareness of Domestic Violence in our community.

The movie Maybe Someday was released in 63 countries and is doing well in Europe. It is available on Sunday, in the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg. There's a meet and greet the writer and star at 6pm and the film at 7pm.

Ohio vs. Louis E. Parker is brought to life at downtown Dayton's Old Court House. This historic trial reenactment is the 1935 case of Louis E. Parker whose wife left him for another man. The series of events that unfolds is riveting. The trial promises mystery, tantalizing testimonies, and confusingly intriguing witnesses. You will decide whether the defendant is innocent or guilty. Friday & Saturday: 7:30pm; Sunday: 3:00pm.

