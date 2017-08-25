What's Great in Dayton: August 25 - 31, 2017

On Saturday at St. Anne's Hill Historic District you can stroll the neighborhood and hear local music at the first of what will be an annual festival celebrating the quality and diversity of the Dayton music scene. It starts at 3:30 PM…And at 4pm at 1436 East 4th Street you can hear two accordion guys playing on the porch.

On your facebook go to DaytonPorchfest

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Let's do the time warp again...no really, let's do it again. After a sold-out showing last summer, we are excited to have Brad and Janet back on our big screen. With its iconic songs and one of a kind dances, this cult classic will have you singing and dancing in your seats. "Don't dream it, be it." This is at the Victoria Theatre, Saturday at 10:30pm.

In recent years, over 100,000 Mexican children have been detained for crossing into the United States without documentation. Many of these children spend time in detention centers at the border. A presentation all about this is on Sunday, 2pm at the Dayton International Peace Museum.

A special Air Force Museum Theatre screening of the family adventure Jungle Book is Sunday at 4pm.

Unwritten - Season 2 is a serialized audio drama podcast - think radio play - written, acted and produced here in Dayton. The podcast continues the journey with a group of friends as they deal with the events of season 1 and wrangle mature social issues, uncover a mystery, and tackle their inner demons. At the Neon, Sunday, at 5:30pm.

The Dayton Riverfront Plan is a community-wide process to develop a comprehensive plan that explores the tremendous potential of our rivers to enhance regional vibrancy, livability, and economic vitality. Take their 10-minute survey and let them know how you use our waterways!

