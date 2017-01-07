What We Know About The Fort Lauderdale Shooting Suspect

One day after five people were killed at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., more details are coming to light on the suspected gunman: Esteban Ruiz Santiago, a U.S. military veteran.

The 26-year-old was arrested by police shortly after the shooting began at the airport's baggage claim area. He is now at a Broward County jail, where authorities say he is being held on suspicion of murder. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Friday night it appears the gunman acted alone.

Santiago, who served as a combat engineer in the National Guard in Puerto Rico and Alaska, was discharged from service last year for unsatisfactory performance. Santiago was reported for several infractions like AWOLs, or absences without leave.

During Santiago's time with the Puerto Rico National Guard, he was deployed to Iraq from April 2010 to February 2011. The U.S. pulled troops from the country at the end of that year.

His aunt, Maria Ruiz Rivera, tells The Record of New Jersey that after he returned, she noticed changes in his mental health.

"He lost his mind," Ruiz Rivera told the newspaper in Spanish. "He said he saw things."

In November last year, Santiago walked into an FBI office in Anchorage and exhibited what FBI special agent in charge George Piro called "erratic behavior." In that interview, Santiago claimed the U.S. government was forcing him to watch Islamic State videos.

At a briefing Friday night, Piro offered more detail on that incident:



"At that time he clearly stated that he did not intend to harm anyone. However, his erratic behavior concerned FBI agents that were interviewing him, and they contacted local police and turned him over to local police. He was taken custody by local police and transported to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation."



Shortly after that, Piro said, "We looked at his contacts, did interagency checks and closed our assessment."

Santiago arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, having traveled on a Delta flight from Anchorage, with a layover in Minneapolis. Jesse Davis, police chief at the Anchorage airport, says Santiago checked a semi-automatic handgun with TSA according to proper protocol, without drawing attention to himself.

Upon landing, he retrieved that handgun from baggage claim, loaded the weapon in the bathroom and then opened fire in Terminal 2 of the Fort Lauderdale airport, according to authorities.

"He just kind of continued coming in, just randomly shooting at people, no rhyme or reason to it," one witness told MSNBC, saying Santiago "went up and down the carousels of the baggage claim, shooting through luggage to get at people that were hiding."

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says it was approximately 70 to 80 seconds before a sheriff's deputy confronted him.

"Indications are that he came here to carry out this horrific attack," Piro said Saturday. "We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack."

Piro added: "It's way too early for us to rule out anything" — including terrorism, which Piro declined to dismiss as a possibility.

