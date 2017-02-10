What Happens When You Have A Disease Doctors Can't Diagnose?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting Better

About Jennifer Brea's TED Talk

Jen Brea's doctors thought her fatigue and neurological symptoms were psychosomatic — but she knew that wasn't quite right. She shares her journey to find the right diagnosis.

About Jennifer Brea

Jennifer Brea is a filmmaker and activist. Previously, she was a freelance journalist in China and East and Southern Africa. While she was pursuing her PhD at Harvard, she fell ill and was eventually diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Her documentary Unrest, which follows her challenges with ME, premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

