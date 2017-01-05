Village Council Works To Rebuild Trust After New Year's Eve Altercation

Yellow Springs Village Council officials are moving forward with plans to replace outgoing police chief Dave Hale, who resigned in a written statement read to a packed community meeting Tuesday night in the village.

The chief's resignation followed a New Year’s Eve altercation between police and community members that led to an arrest and several minor injuries.

Council member Karen Wintrow says village officials are moving quickly to improve upon the village’s established hiring procedures.

“The justice system task force is working on the more institutional pieces of hiring and training and education and getting local police officers, so we’re really working on those fundamental things. I think we’ll work faster,” she says.

Wintrow and other council members apologized to roughly 300 community members who attended a public meeting Tuesday night.

The investigation into the New Year’s Eve incident is ongoing.

The council is expected to hold another public meeting on January 30th.