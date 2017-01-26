The Value of Forgiveness: A Teen Reflects on Being Hurt and Letting Go

On this week's Dayton Youth Radio we have a story Rachel Shepherd, a student Tecumseh High School in Medway, Ohio about the value of forgiveness and difficulty in letting things go.

Rachel Shepherd is a student at Tecumseh High School. Special Thanks to Michelle Peters, journalism teacher at Tecumseh High School. Learn more at the school's website: http://www.tecumseh.k12.oh.us/

